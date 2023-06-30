Molten Ventures Plc (LON:GROW) Insider Buys £50,031.50 in Stock

Molten Ventures Plc (LON:GROW – Free Report) insider Grahame Cook acquired 21,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 235 ($2.99) per share, with a total value of £50,031.50 ($63,612.84).

Molten Ventures Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of LON:GROW opened at GBX 263 ($3.34) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £402.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -597.73 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 275.96 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 322.89. Molten Ventures Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 217.40 ($2.76) and a 12-month high of GBX 502.50 ($6.39). The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48.

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures Plc, formerly known as Draper Esprit plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, start-ups, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

