Molten Ventures Plc (OTCMKTS:GRWXF) Short Interest Up 227.5% in June

Molten Ventures Plc (OTCMKTS:GRWXF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, a growth of 227.5% from the May 31st total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 429.0 days.

Molten Ventures Price Performance

GRWXF remained flat at $2.93 on Friday. Molten Ventures has a 52-week low of $2.93 and a 52-week high of $5.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.95.

Get Molten Ventures alerts:

Molten Ventures Company Profile

(Free Report)

Further Reading

Molten Ventures Plc, formerly known as Draper Esprit plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, start-ups, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Molten Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molten Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.