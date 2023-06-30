Molten Ventures Plc (OTCMKTS:GRWXF) Short Interest Up 227.5% in June

Molten Ventures Plc (OTCMKTS:GRWXF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, a growth of 227.5% from the May 31st total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 429.0 days.
Molten Ventures Price Performance
GRWXF remained flat at $2.93 on Friday. Molten Ventures has a 52-week low of $2.93 and a 52-week high of $5.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.95.
Molten Ventures Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Molten Ventures
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
- SMART Global Holdings Momentum, Room To Move Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Molten Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molten Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.