Monero Price Hits $167.46 on Top Exchanges (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. During the last seven days, Monero has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar. Monero has a total market cap of $3.06 billion and approximately $93.50 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can now be purchased for $167.46 or 0.00550233 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,434.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.87 or 0.00351143 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $304.79 or 0.01001447 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00013560 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00066143 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003274 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.09 or 0.00138311 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,299,003 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

