MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MoneyGram International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MGI opened at $10.99 on Monday. MoneyGram International has a fifty-two week low of $8.59 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.01.

Get MoneyGram International alerts:

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $337.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.50 million. MoneyGram International had a net margin of 2.54% and a negative return on equity of 22.97%.

Institutional Trading of MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MoneyGram International during the fourth quarter valued at $18,612,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in MoneyGram International in the first quarter valued at about $12,856,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in MoneyGram International by 618.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,170,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,300 shares in the last quarter. EVR Research LP boosted its holdings in MoneyGram International by 62.0% in the first quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 2,267,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,945,000 after acquiring an additional 867,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in MoneyGram International by 69.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,033,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,191,000 after acquiring an additional 831,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which engages in providing global money transfers, bill payment solutions, and money orders. It operates through the Global Funds Transfer (GFT) and Financial Paper Products (FPP) segments. The GFT segment provides money transfer services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyGram International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyGram International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.