MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
MoneyGram International Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MGI opened at $10.99 on Monday. MoneyGram International has a fifty-two week low of $8.59 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.01.
MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $337.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.50 million. MoneyGram International had a net margin of 2.54% and a negative return on equity of 22.97%.
Institutional Trading of MoneyGram International
MoneyGram International Company Profile
MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which engages in providing global money transfers, bill payment solutions, and money orders. It operates through the Global Funds Transfer (GFT) and Financial Paper Products (FPP) segments. The GFT segment provides money transfer services.
