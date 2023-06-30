MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Given “Maintains” Rating at 22nd Century Group

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at 22nd Century Group in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

MDB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their target price on MongoDB from $374.00 to $421.00 in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $245.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Guggenheim lowered shares of MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on MongoDB from $257.00 to $424.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.30.

Shares of MDB stock traded up $8.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $410.99. 2,082,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,803,044. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $308.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.13. The stock has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a PE ratio of -88.01 and a beta of 1.04. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $135.15 and a 12 month high of $418.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.38. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 23.58% and a negative return on equity of 43.25%. The business had revenue of $368.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.15) earnings per share. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 49,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.55, for a total transaction of $11,206,609.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 222,311 shares in the company, valued at $50,586,868.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.33, for a total transaction of $268,287.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,437 shares in the company, valued at $2,154,750.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 49,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.55, for a total value of $11,206,609.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 222,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,586,868.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 108,856 shares of company stock valued at $27,327,511. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in MongoDB by 346.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in MongoDB by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

