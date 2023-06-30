Moody National Bank Trust Division Acquires 3,340 Shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 27.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPXC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in SPX Technologies during the first quarter worth $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPX Technologies by 138.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in SPX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies in the third quarter valued at $201,000. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP John Webster Nurkin sold 11,131 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $795,421.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,196 shares in the company, valued at $6,302,486.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider J Randall Data sold 17,638 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.87, for a total value of $1,302,919.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,124 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,771,019.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,902 shares of company stock worth $2,952,687. 4.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SPX Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPXC opened at $84.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 125.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.23. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.67 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.30 and a 200-day moving average of $71.89.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $399.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.78 million. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on SPXC shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on SPX Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. William Blair started coverage on SPX Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on SPX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SPX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

About SPX Technologies

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

