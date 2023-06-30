Moody National Bank Trust Division Acquires 5,849 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,849 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division owned 0.09% of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF worth $5,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTWO. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $75.40 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.63 and a fifty-two week high of $81.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.32 and a 200 day moving average of $71.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.2348 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

