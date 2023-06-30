Moody National Bank Trust Division Acquires 650 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Micron Technology from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

Micron Technology Price Performance

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $1,262,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 175,086 shares in the company, valued at $11,054,930.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $1,262,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 175,086 shares in the company, valued at $11,054,930.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $239,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,120.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 44,000 shares of company stock worth $2,902,320 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MU stock opened at $64.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.18 billion, a PE ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.37. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $48.43 and a one year high of $74.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 4.17.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a negative return on equity of 5.31%. The business’s revenue was down 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -17.16%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.