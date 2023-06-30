Moody National Bank Trust Division Grows Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,919 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 40.0% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 11,034 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Medtronic by 3.2% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 13,136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Medtronic by 0.7% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 86,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,974,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,435 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. CL King initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.44.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $86.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.07. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $95.60. The company has a market cap of $115.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.87%.

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

