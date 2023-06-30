Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $2.54 Million Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rebalance LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $97.80 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $80.27 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.95 and its 200 day moving average is $98.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.99.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 62.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

