Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $2.97 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,951 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Target were worth $2,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of Target stock opened at $132.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $61.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.10 and its 200-day moving average is $155.43. Target Co. has a one year low of $125.08 and a one year high of $183.89.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

