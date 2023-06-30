Moody National Bank Trust Division Lowers Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Marion Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $402.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $387.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $373.84. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $408.76. The firm has a market cap of $305.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

