Moody National Bank Trust Division Purchases 21,256 Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) by 51.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,262 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,256 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division owned 0.06% of Evolent Health worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Evolent Health by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 199,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,594,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,411,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Evolent Health by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Evolent Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $629,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Evolent Health by 22.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,454,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,321,000 after purchasing an additional 270,128 shares during the period.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Evolent Health Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE EVH opened at $30.36 on Friday. Evolent Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.83 and a twelve month high of $39.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Insider Activity

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 7.86% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $427.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.58 million. Equities research analysts predict that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Evolent Health news, President Daniel Joseph Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $31,440.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 206,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,487,109.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 2,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $63,275.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 783,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,615,611.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Daniel Joseph Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $31,440.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 206,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,487,109.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 347,463 shares of company stock worth $11,281,209. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim cut their target price on Evolent Health from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.18.

About Evolent Health

(Free Report)

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.