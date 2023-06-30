Moody National Bank Trust Division Raises Holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) by 109.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,817 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPT. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 15.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,779,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,388,000 after buying an additional 363,381 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 633,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,795,000 after purchasing an additional 299,829 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,622,000 after purchasing an additional 299,727 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 441,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,938,000 after purchasing an additional 222,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at $12,486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Sprout Social Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Sprout Social stock opened at $46.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.77. Sprout Social, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.00 and a twelve month high of $74.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $75.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.01 million. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 35.74% and a negative net margin of 18.68%. Equities research analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Sprout Social from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $78.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $78.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.36.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.81, for a total transaction of $59,715.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,804,218.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.81, for a total transaction of $59,715.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,804,218.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 1,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $53,194.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 43,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,604. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,172 shares of company stock worth $2,935,750. 11.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sprout Social

(Free Report)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.