Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 2,100 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $313,604.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,644 shares in the company, valued at $14,470,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $313,604.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,470,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mandy Yang bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $156.86 per share, for a total transaction of $549,010.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 99,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,535,884.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enphase Energy Trading Down 1.6 %

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $363.00 to $311.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. HSBC began coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $285.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $280.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.10.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $158.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $171.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of 46.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.50. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.15 and a 52-week high of $339.92.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $726.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.44 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 74.86%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Stories

