Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Trading Up 6.2%

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Free Report)’s share price was up 6.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $58.02 and last traded at $57.91. Approximately 198,296 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 502,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Morphic from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Morphic from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. SVB Securities boosted their target price on Morphic from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Morphic from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Morphic from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

Morphic Stock Up 5.1 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.98 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Activity

Morphic ( NASDAQ:MORF Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 million. Morphic had a negative return on equity of 16.67% and a negative net margin of 92.38%. As a group, research analysts expect that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Praveen P. Tipirneni sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $52,928.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,107.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Praveen P. Tipirneni sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $52,928.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,107.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel William Devaul sold 7,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $465,747.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 13,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,946.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 184,771 shares of company stock valued at $9,643,944. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Morphic

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morphic by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,930,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,210,000 after purchasing an additional 147,242 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morphic by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,259,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,065,000 after purchasing an additional 169,044 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Morphic by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,875,000 after purchasing an additional 774,789 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Morphic by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,489,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,076,000 after purchasing an additional 359,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morphic by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,451,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,084,000 after purchasing an additional 124,861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

Further Reading

