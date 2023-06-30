MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) Trading 3.8% Higher

MorphoSys AG (ETR:MOR – Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €26.80 ($29.13) and last traded at €26.80 ($29.13). 92,002 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 153,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at €25.81 ($28.05).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($11.96) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

MorphoSys Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $915.76 million, a P/E ratio of -12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 289.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €23.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €18.52.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

