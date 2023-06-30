Mothercare (LON:MTC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.00

Mothercare plc (LON:MTC – Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 5 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5.65 ($0.07), with a volume of 69774 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.53 ($0.07).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mothercare in a research note on Friday, June 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,691.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7.92. The company has a market cap of £28.61 million, a PE ratio of 287.50, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.86.

Mothercare plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist franchisor of products for parents and young children under the Mothercare brand. The company provides clothing, footwear, home and travel products, and toys. It operates approximately 700 Mothercare stores in 36 countries, as well as online stores under the Mothercare brand.

