Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF (BATS:TMFG) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF (BATS:TMFG – Free Report) shares rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.43 and last traded at $26.40. Approximately 7,460 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.26.

Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.75 and a 200-day moving average of $25.08. The company has a market cap of $430.32 million, a P/E ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Trading of Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF (BATS:TMFG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF (TMFG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of global companies of any size with quality growth characteristics, selected based on qualitative and quantitative factors. TMFG was launched on Jun 17, 2014 and is managed by Motley Fool.

