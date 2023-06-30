Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Purchased by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,314 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.67.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $288.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $48.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.93. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.55 and a 1 year high of $299.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $285.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.22.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1,549.95% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.54, for a total transaction of $14,527,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,684,065.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.54, for a total value of $14,527,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,843 shares in the company, valued at $26,684,065.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total value of $558,656.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,595.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,933 shares of company stock valued at $29,642,156 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

