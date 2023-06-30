Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Acquires 4,619 Shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIHP. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,293,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,560,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the second quarter worth about $657,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,568,000.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.21. 204,854 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of -1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.77.

About Dimensional International High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

