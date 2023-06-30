Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Acquires 6,869 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Free Report) by 60.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,869 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. owned about 0.37% of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 39,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 8,257 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 28,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 8,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 8,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.67. 7,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,563. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.66. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF has a one year low of $36.71 and a one year high of $46.47.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (AVES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of emerging market equities with lower prices relative to their book values. AVES was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

