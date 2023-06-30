Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Buys 2,910 Shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the quarter. Enstar Group comprises approximately 5.2% of Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. owned about 0.52% of Enstar Group worth $21,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Enstar Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enstar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 11,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enstar Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 77.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ESGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enstar Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enstar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Enstar Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGR traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $245.85. 4,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $250.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.35. Enstar Group Limited has a 52-week low of $169.04 and a 52-week high of $271.39.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $23.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $444.00 million during the quarter.

Enstar Group Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

