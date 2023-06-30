Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VONV. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 29,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 13,598 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 727,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,616,000 after buying an additional 22,151 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 991.5% in the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 208,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,933,000 after buying an additional 189,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VONV traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.03. The company had a trading volume of 102,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,127. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 52-week low of $58.83 and a 52-week high of $71.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a $0.3484 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

