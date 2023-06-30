Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Grows Holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. owned about 0.05% of VanEck Oil Services ETF worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $188,921,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 574,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,617,000 after purchasing an additional 18,308 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 140,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,710,000 after purchasing an additional 32,738 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 117.8% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 101,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,775,000 after purchasing an additional 668,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 3,054.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 100,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,411,000 after purchasing an additional 96,850 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA OIH traded up $6.78 on Friday, reaching $289.47. 132,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,957. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $195.77 and a fifty-two week high of $336.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $267.01 and a 200 day moving average of $289.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.99.

About VanEck Oil Services ETF

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

