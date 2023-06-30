Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Has $3.55 Million Holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 404,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,927 shares during the period. Royce Micro-Cap Trust comprises approximately 0.9% of Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust were worth $3,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 299,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 19,828 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,216,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,673,000 after purchasing an additional 77,945 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 380,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 9,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 84,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares during the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Royce Micro-Cap Trust alerts:

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Price Performance

Shares of RMT stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.74. 29,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,834. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.77. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.76 and a 12 month high of $9.98.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Cuts Dividend

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th.

(Free Report)

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.