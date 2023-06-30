Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Has $486,000 Stock Position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. reduced its position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,152 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SWN. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 156,725 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 20,272 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 133.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 139,901 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 80,088 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 47.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 236,458 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 76,127 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 184.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 78,456 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 50,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 9.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 46,886 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWN has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $5.75 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.47.

Southwestern Energy Price Performance

NYSE:SWN traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.04. The stock had a trading volume of 13,929,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,542,574. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $4.57 and a 12 month high of $8.39.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 45.59% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The company’s revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

