Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 50.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,277 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 39,108 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth about $503,489,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 74,433.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,114,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,343,000 after buying an additional 6,106,537 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 7,203,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957,380 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,838,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,098,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

NYSE:BK traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.39. 531,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,516,594. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.27 and a 200 day moving average of $45.63. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $36.22 and a 1-year high of $52.26.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BK shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.12.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Further Reading

