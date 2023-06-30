Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Raises Stock Position in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. owned 0.06% of Black Stone Minerals worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Black Stone Minerals Stock Up 1.0 %

BSM traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $16.01. 138,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,317. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a one year low of $12.81 and a one year high of $20.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.94. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.04.

Black Stone Minerals Dividend Announcement

Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 77.07% and a return on equity of 54.18%. The business had revenue of $174.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.68 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 31,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.53 per share, with a total value of $493,854.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,652,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,197,844.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $1,506,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 486,421 shares in the company, valued at $7,325,500.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. acquired 31,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.53 per share, with a total value of $493,854.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,652,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,197,844.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 16.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

