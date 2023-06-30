MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) PT Lowered to C$69.00

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by National Bankshares from C$75.00 to C$69.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
MTY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC lowered their target price on MTY Food Group from C$73.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MTY Food Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$69.17.
MTY Food Group Stock Performance
MTY opened at C$59.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$58.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$61.38. MTY Food Group has a 1-year low of C$49.50 and a 1-year high of C$73.50.
MTY Food Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.95%.
About MTY Food Group
MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.
