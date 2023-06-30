MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) PT Lowered to C$69.00

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTYFree Report) had its price objective trimmed by National Bankshares from C$75.00 to C$69.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MTY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC lowered their target price on MTY Food Group from C$73.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MTY Food Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$69.17.

MTY Food Group Stock Performance

MTY opened at C$59.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$58.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$61.38. MTY Food Group has a 1-year low of C$49.50 and a 1-year high of C$73.50.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTYFree Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$286.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$282.70 million. MTY Food Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 8.88%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MTY Food Group will post 3.6607595 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTY Food Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.95%.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

