Multichain Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $60.48 Million (MULTI)

Multichain (MULTI) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 30th. One Multichain token can currently be bought for approximately $3.29 or 0.00010954 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Multichain has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Multichain has a market capitalization of $60.48 million and approximately $5.01 million worth of Multichain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Multichain

Multichain’s launch date was December 15th, 2021. Multichain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,363,292 tokens. Multichain’s official Twitter account is @multichainorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Multichain is multichainorg.medium.com. Multichain’s official website is multichain.org.

Buying and Selling Multichain

According to CryptoCompare, “MULTI is the governance token of Multichain, a network that allows for communication and interoperability between various blockchains, including Ethereum-like chains, Layer 2 chains, Parachains, Bitcoin types of chains, and COSMOS chains. The network comprises SMPC nodes run by different organizations, institutions, and individuals, which collectively sign transactions, with each node knowing only a part of the key to make this happen. MULTI token holders can vote and participate in the governance of the Multichain community and ecosystem.”

