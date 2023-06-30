MXC (MXC) Trading 4.2% Lower This Week

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 30th. One MXC token can now be purchased for $0.0126 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MXC has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. MXC has a market cap of $67.18 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About MXC

MXC (MXC) is a token. Its launch date was August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 5,329,931,600 tokens. The official website for MXC is www.mxc.org. The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/mxc_foundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for MXC is medium.com/mxc. MXC’s official Twitter account is @mxcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MXC

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC (MXC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. MXC has a current supply of 5,329,931,600 with 2,642,132,371.4 in circulation. The last known price of MXC is 0.01255029 USD and is down -2.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $1,468,905.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mxc.org/.”

