My DeFi Pet Price Reaches $0.0336 on Top Exchanges (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. In the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded up 25.5% against the dollar. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $986,795.15 and approximately $248,544.85 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One My DeFi Pet token can now be purchased for $0.0336 or 0.00000110 BTC on major exchanges.

My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet (CRYPTO:DPET) is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,373,688 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

