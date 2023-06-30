MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Receives “Reiterates” Rating from 500.com

500.com reiterated their reiterates rating on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America decreased their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Societe Generale cut MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.80.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MYTE traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.97. 456,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,239. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.20. The firm has a market cap of $336.98 million, a PE ratio of -44.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 0.45. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $15.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. ( NYSE:MYTE Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $213.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.00 million. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.34%. On average, equities analysts expect that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYTE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 11.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 18.1% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 296,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 45,369 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 2.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 0.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,185,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the first quarter worth about $56,000. 15.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

