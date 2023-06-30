N4 Pharma (LON:N4P) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.50

N4 Pharma Plc (LON:N4P – Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.64 ($0.02), with a volume of 214540 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.60 ($0.02).

N4 Pharma Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £3.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.00 and a beta of -0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.81 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 27.81, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

About N4 Pharma

N4 Pharma Plc, a specialist pharmaceutical company, develops silica nanoparticle delivery system for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in the United Kingdom. It develops Nuvec, a non-viral adjuvant delivery system for vaccines and cancer treatments. N4 Pharma Plc was incorporated in 1979 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

