Nadler Financial Group Inc. Buys New Stake in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PTCT. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 6,878.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.13. 292,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,166. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.25 and a 1-year high of $59.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 0.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $220.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.78) EPS. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 61,923 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $3,184,080.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 75,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,936.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 61,923 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $3,184,080.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 75,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,936.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 4,692 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $258,341.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,528.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,315 shares of company stock valued at $5,631,854 in the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PTCT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.93.

PTC Therapeutics Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

