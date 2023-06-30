Nadler Financial Group Inc. Has $3.62 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.6% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $198.85. 155,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,006. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.73. The firm has a market cap of $44.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.