Nadler Financial Group Inc. Has $5.94 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 0.9% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Surevest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $5.70 on Friday, hitting $369.51. 22,684,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,181,684. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $344.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $322.91. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $372.85.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.504 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

