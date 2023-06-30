Nadler Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,123 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.6 %

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $3.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $535.02. 561,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,871,783. The company’s 50-day moving average is $508.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $494.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $447.90 and a 52-week high of $564.75. The firm has a market cap of $237.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The firm had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 30.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,665 shares of company stock valued at $1,915,585. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COST has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.72.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.