Nadler Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 43.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,264 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for 2.2% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Nadler Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $13,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 129,531.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 594,276,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,234,146,000 after acquiring an additional 593,818,240 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,959,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,459,000 after acquiring an additional 798,551 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,634,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,009,000 after acquiring an additional 606,859 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,520,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,388,000 after acquiring an additional 435,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $23,339,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SCHV traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.91. The company had a trading volume of 71,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,644. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $69.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

