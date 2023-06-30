Nadler Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 16,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 367,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,823,000 after buying an additional 9,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 32.4% in the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.83. 423,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,675,586. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.52. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $113.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

