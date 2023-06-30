Nadler Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,000 Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 105,549.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,813,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,543,825,000 after purchasing an additional 38,776,933 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,334,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,286,015,000 after acquiring an additional 138,965 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,935,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910,202 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,226,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,808,000 after acquiring an additional 535,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,455,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $476,463,000 after acquiring an additional 62,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Equifax from $194.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Equifax from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Equifax from $214.00 to $212.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.20.

In other Equifax news, SVP James M. Griggs sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total value of $1,345,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,628,551.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP James M. Griggs sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,180 shares of company stock worth $6,059,630. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EFX traded up $3.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $237.75. 58,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.98 and a 12 month high of $237.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $213.56 and a 200-day moving average of $207.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.45.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. Equifax had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.77%.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

