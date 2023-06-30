Nadler Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 149,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,001,000. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Nadler Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthquest Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IUSV traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.14. 127,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,010. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.61. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.05 and a fifty-two week high of $78.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.2769 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

