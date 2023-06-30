Nanosonics (OTCMKTS:NNCSF) Shares Down 1%

Nanosonics Limited (OTCMKTS:NNCSF – Free Report) shares traded down 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.01 and last traded at $3.01. 172 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.04.

Nanosonics Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.25.

About Nanosonics

Nanosonics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infection prevention company in Australia and internationally. The company engages in the manufacturing and distribution of the trophon ultrasound probe disinfector, and its associated consumables and accessories; and research, development, and commercialization of infection control and decontamination products and related technologies.

