Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.40.

NSSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Napco Security Technologies Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NSSC stock opened at $35.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 40.11 and a beta of 1.14. Napco Security Technologies has a 12-month low of $19.74 and a 12-month high of $41.25.

Napco Security Technologies Dividend Announcement

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $43.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.16 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 26.33%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 14.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,266,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,181,000 after buying an additional 287,144 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 8.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,750,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,905,000 after buying an additional 136,140 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 80.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,230,000 after buying an additional 721,575 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,273,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,136,000 after buying an additional 638,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,080,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,687,000 after buying an additional 208,282 shares during the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

