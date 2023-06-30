National Bank Financial Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Thomson Reuters in a report issued on Sunday, June 25th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.80. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Thomson Reuters’ current full-year earnings is $3.38 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Thomson Reuters’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.74 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.23 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TRI. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Thomson Reuters to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $184.00 to $192.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Scotiabank cut Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 51job restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.25.

Shares of TRI opened at $134.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.58. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of $97.59 and a one year high of $138.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.17.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 17.20%. Thomson Reuters’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.362 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 78.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,584,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $573,125,000 after purchasing an additional 150,880 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter valued at $207,419,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter valued at $202,744,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,599,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,575,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,689,000 after purchasing an additional 34,773 shares in the last quarter. 17.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

