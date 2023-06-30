Navcoin Price Reaches $0.0451 (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 30th. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0451 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Navcoin has traded 19.6% lower against the dollar. Navcoin has a total market cap of $3.45 million and $42,126.79 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.72 or 0.00182130 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00051555 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00030568 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00013656 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003336 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000214 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 289% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Navcoin

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,458,161 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

