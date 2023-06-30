Nervos Network Market Capitalization Tops $118.71 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 29th. In the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $118.71 million and approximately $2.91 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,692.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.56 or 0.00308076 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.12 or 0.00961561 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00012920 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $169.12 or 0.00551035 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00064338 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003244 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 41,867,570,397 coins and its circulating supply is 41,278,988,529 coins. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

