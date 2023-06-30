NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) Shares Down 4.2%

Shares of NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Free Report) were down 4.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.11 and last traded at $13.27. Approximately 117,922 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 290,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of NET Power in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NET Power Price Performance

NET Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

NET Power Inc, a clean energy technology company, develops and licenses technology that provides on-demand natural gas power with life cycle emissions. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NET Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NET Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.