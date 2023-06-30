Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Position Boosted by Western Financial Corp CA

Western Financial Corp CA lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,477 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings in Netflix were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Netflix from $425.00 to $535.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Netflix from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Netflix from $380.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Netflix from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $374.39.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $11.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $440.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,132,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,296,842. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $376.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $343.63. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.70 and a 12 month high of $448.65. The stock has a market cap of $195.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.05, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 2,359 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.39, for a total transaction of $944,520.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,699 shares of company stock valued at $22,689,580 in the last ninety days. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

